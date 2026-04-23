Starbucks Lays Off Tech Staff in Cost-Saving Overhaul

The latest layoffs are part of a broader turnaround strategy under Chief Executive Brian Niccol, who took the reins in 2024 to address slowing sales, profit pressures and operational challenges. As part of that, the company has been investing in store upgrades, expanding into new markets and implementing cost-cutting measures across its business.

Anand Varadarajan joined Starbucks in December 2025 as chief technology officer after spending nearly two decades at Amazon, where he led its global grocery business. The move was touted as a step towards tech-led growth and greater efficiency.