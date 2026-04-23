Starbucks Lays Off Tech Staff in Cost-Saving Overhaul

Starbucks lays off technology staff as part of internal organisational restructuring.
Company aims to streamline operations and improve efficiency across global functions.
Move follows broader cost-cutting strategy amid slowing demand and pressures.
Starbucks has initiated laying off employees in its technology teams. This is part of a broader restructuring of its tech organisation, reported The Times of India, citing The Seattle Times.
The company informed employees about the layoff earlier this week through an internal communication sent to employees. The exact number of job cuts and their location is unclear. However, the company is reportedly aiming at reorganising operations and deploying resources more effectively.
“We are making structural changes to move faster, sharpen focus and ensure we are set up to deliver on our most important priorities,” The Times of India reported citing the memo.
Speculation about possible layoffs had been circulating for several days before the announcement, the report said. Starbucks also said the cuts are unrelated to its plan to move some technology jobs from Seattle to a new Nashville, Tenn. office that could eventually house as many as 2,000 people.
The latest layoffs are part of a broader turnaround strategy under Chief Executive Brian Niccol, who took the reins in 2024 to address slowing sales, profit pressures and operational challenges. As part of that, the company has been investing in store upgrades, expanding into new markets and implementing cost-cutting measures across its business.
Anand Varadarajan joined Starbucks in December 2025 as chief technology officer after spending nearly two decades at Amazon, where he led its global grocery business. The move was touted as a step towards tech-led growth and greater efficiency.
The layoffs come after a series of workforce cuts in the past year, including the closure of hundreds of stores across the US and Canada, including more than 30 in Washington state and job cuts affecting nearly 1,000 retail and non-retail employees in Seattle and Kent, as well as about 1,100 corporate employees, the report added.
Retail Tech Consolidation Trend
According to a 2026 report published by Deloitte, firms in the consumer and retail sector are increasingly consolidating technology functions to improve efficiency and align spending with core business needs in a slowing demand environment.
This trend, as reported by Reuters in February 2025, is driven by the need to manage costs amid high inflation and lower volume growth.