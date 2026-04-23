Sterlite Electric Sets Up Joint Venture With Spanish Firm For Power Cable Monitoring Solutions

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Electric, said in the statement, "Power systems globally are becoming more complex as grids integrate renewable energy, expand in scale and operate under increasing performance expectations. In this context, visibility into critical infrastructure such as cable networks remains a structural gap. Our partnership with RDT Lumiker to form Sterlumiq is a strategic step towards addressing this gap." Manuel Munoz Luengo, CEO, RDT Lumiker (Lumiker Aplicaciones Technogicas), will head Sterlumiq operations.