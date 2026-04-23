Sterlite Electric Sets Up Joint Venture With Spanish Firm For Power Cable Monitoring Solutions

Sterlite Electric on Thursday said it has formed a joint venture with Spanish firm Lumiker Aplicaciones Technogicas for setting up a power transmission cable monitoring platform.
The joint venture, Sterlumiq, has unveiled its cable advanced monitoring optical system (CAMOS). The system transforms cable networks into continuously monitored assets, enabling real-time visibility, early fault detection, and accurate localisation to reduce downtime, improve reliability, and support proactive, data-driven asset management, according to a statement.
Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Electric, said in the statement, "Power systems globally are becoming more complex as grids integrate renewable energy, expand in scale and operate under increasing performance expectations. In this context, visibility into critical infrastructure such as cable networks remains a structural gap. Our partnership with RDT Lumiker to form Sterlumiq is a strategic step towards addressing this gap." Manuel Munoz Luengo, CEO, RDT Lumiker (Lumiker Aplicaciones Technogicas), will head Sterlumiq operations.
According to Luengo, Sterlumiq will bring a new level of intelligence and operational visibility to power cable networks through an integrated sensing and analytics platform designed to help utilities transition from traditional reactive maintenance models to predictive asset management.