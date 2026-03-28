Info Edge Commits ₹250 Cr in Deep-Tech AIF; Exits Shopkirana Via Share-Swap Deal with TIPL

Info Edge (India) Ltd will invest up to ₹250 crore in an alternative investment fund (AIF) to back early-stage deep-tech companies in the country.
According to a regulatory filing, the company has entered into a contribution agreement with A88 Fund I, a scheme by SEBI-registered A88 Trust.
“Entering into a contribution agreement with A88 Fund I, a scheme launched by A88 Trust, a Trust registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund … to commit a contribution of up to ₹250 crore in aggregate, directly and/or through wholly-owned subsidiaries, including by Smartweb Internet Services Ltd," the Info Edge regulatory filing said.
The objectives of the Scheme (A88 Fund I) will be to generate long-term growth for the contributors and support the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem by investing in early-stage deep tech companies in India (or primarily focused in India) Info Edge's wholly-owned subsidiary, Smartweb Internet Services Ltd, will act as the sponsor and investment manager for the fund.
In a separate major decision, the company said it is exiting its associate company Shopkirana E Trading Pvt Ltd through a share-swap agreement with Singapore-based Trustroot Internet Pvt Ltd (TIPL).
Under the agreement, Info Edge's wholly-owned subsidiary, Startup Investments (Holding) Limited (SIHL), will transfer its entire 26.14% stake in Shopkirana to TIPL. The stake transfer is valued at $32.97 million.
In full settlement of this transfer, TIPL will issue 1,04,868 preference shares to SIHL, which translates to a 2.021% stake in the Singaporean firm.
Alongside the share swap, SIHL will also make a primary capital infusion of $1.72 million into TIPL to subscribe to an additional 5,484 preference shares.
Both transactions with TIPL are expected to be completed by June 30, 2026.