  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Indiqube spaces leases 1140 desks in pune to gcc client expects 54 cr revenue in 5 yrs

IndiQube Spaces Leases 1,140 Desks in Pune to GCC Client, Expects ₹54 Cr Revenue in 5 Yrs

The foreign company will establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC)

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indiqube
IndiQube Spaces Leases 1,140 Desks in Pune to GCC Client, Expects Rs 54Cr Revenue in 5 Yrs Photo: Indiqube
info_icon

Real estate firm IndiQube Spaces Ltd has leased 1,140 desks to a foreign firm at its co-working centre in Pune and expects a rental income of ₹54 crore over the next five years.

The foreign company will establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC).

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it has signed a leasing agreement with a leading GCC client in Pune.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"The GCC client has taken up 1,140 seats at IndiQube Orchid, spread across multiple floors. The deal is valued at around ₹54 crores over the tenure of 5 years," IndiQube Spaces said.

IndiQube, which got listed on the stock exchange last year, has a presence in 17 cities with over 9.55 million sq ft area under management.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×