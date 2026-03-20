Real estate firm IndiQube Spaces Ltd has leased 1,140 desks to a foreign firm at its co-working centre in Pune and expects a rental income of ₹54 crore over the next five years.
The foreign company will establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC).
In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it has signed a leasing agreement with a leading GCC client in Pune.
"The GCC client has taken up 1,140 seats at IndiQube Orchid, spread across multiple floors. The deal is valued at around ₹54 crores over the tenure of 5 years," IndiQube Spaces said.
IndiQube, which got listed on the stock exchange last year, has a presence in 17 cities with over 9.55 million sq ft area under management.