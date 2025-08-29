"India's tablet market (including both detachable and slate tablets) shipped 2.15 million units in the first half of 2025 (1H25), marking a 32.2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) decline. The market experienced a deeper contraction in 2Q25, with shipments down 42.1 per cent YoY, following an 18.4 per cent YoY decline in the first quarter of 2025," the report said.