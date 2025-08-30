India Resumes Aviation Ties with Turkey, Allows Extension of Leasing Deal Amid Pak Airspace Ban

Govt has reportedly approved aircraft leasing agreements between Indian and Turkish airlines.
The regulator has reversed its earlier directive, which had barred IndiGo from extending its leasing agreement with Turkish Airlines beyond August 31.
Narendra Modi-led government has started approving aircraft leasing agreements between Indian and Turkish airlines. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted permission to IndiGo to extend a leasing agreement for two Boeing 777 aircraft with Turkish Airlines by six months, the Economic Times reported. The development hints at a potential improvement in ties between the two countries, which had turned bitter after Turkey supported Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year.
The regulator has taken a U-turn from its earlier directive that barred Indian airlines, including IndiGo from extending leasing agreement with Turkish Airlines beyond August 31. IndiGo had initially asked for a six-month extension of its lease but was only granted a “one-time last and final extension” of three months till August-end.
Apart from IndiGo, the aviation watchdog approved SpiceJet’s plan to lease five Boeing 737 planes from a subsidiary of Turkish airline Corendon Airlines.
The shift in the government’s stance is primarily to protect the interest of domestic airlines as they are facing the heat of Pakistan’s airspace closure. The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) had recently issued a fresh NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) and extended the ban till September 23.
“IndiGo said that due to the airspace closure, they will be unable to operate to Instanbul with the Airbus 320 or 321 jets which have range limitations. That would have rendered the India-Turkey route to be completely dominated by Turkish carriers which the government didn’t want,” ET reported, citing an official source. “Similarly, in the case of SpiceJet, the airline would have been forced to suspend routes if the permission to lease wasn’t given which would have led to increase in ticket prices,” the source added.
Following the development, IndiGo reportedly said the move provides continuity and stability in operations.