China Files Complaint at WTO Over India’s EV and Battery Subsidies, Terms it ‘Unfair Advantage’

Among these benefits are reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) and road tax as compared to petrol and diesel models, along with indirect support received by the manufacturer through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the report mentioned. On the other hand, top-selling models in China get a subsidy of 10 per cent, 16 per cent in Korea, 20 per cent in Germany, and 26 per cent in both the US and Japan.