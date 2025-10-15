Commenting on the results, its Managing Director, Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, said: "Despite the macro headwinds like intense monsoon, channel adjustments to GST rate cuts and early festive celebrations, the Company continues to deliver improved performance, supported by a sustained focus on premiumisation and trade mix. The approach enabled Nuvoco Vistas to achieve its highest-ever second-quarter consolidated EBITDA." Over the outlook, he said: "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our structural growth trajectory. Refurbishment and project execution at the Vadraj Cement Plant are progressing as scheduled, which will enhance our market footprint in the Western region.