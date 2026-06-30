'India Is Buying Technology Faster Than Building Talent for It', Says Hero Group's Shefali Munjal

A

What holds us back is not one thing; it is a chain. First, mindset — Indians still buy insurance to save tax, not to manage risk, so they often buy the wrong products, or nothing at all. Second, risk perception — people consistently underprice the cost of hospitalisation or the loss of income until it is too late.

Third, the product itself — policies are complex, hard to compare, and difficult to understand. That is why insurance in India is still sold, not bought; it remains a push product, not a pull product. And fourth, trust — every past instance of mis-selling leaves behind a residue of doubt, because insurance is a promise that is truly tested only at the moment of claim.

Layer on top of this a distribution model that still has not fully cracked the last mile, and you have your answer. The real point is this: low penetration is not just a demand problem. It is a design problem — of products, trust and reach. Fix those, and the demographic and digital tailwinds will do the rest.