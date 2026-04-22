Transformers And Rectifiers India Q4 Profit Falls 3 Pc To ₹91 Cr

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has posted around 3% dip in consolidated net profit at ₹91.39 crore for March quarter FY26, impacted by higher expenses.
It had logged a net profit of ₹94.19 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
Total income rose to ₹805.04 crore from ₹683.42 crore in January-March FY25. Expenses surged to Rs 685.57 crore from Rs 567.43 crore.
In a separate statement, the company said it is undertaking a planned capex investment of around ₹600 crore over the next 15 months to enhance capacity and support future demand.
The company had an orderbook of ₹5,005 crore with FY26 inflows of ₹2,374 crore.
"FY26 has been a year of strong and consistent performance. Our ability to deliver robust revenue growth along with sustained profitability reflects the strength of our execution capabilities and disciplined operational approach. The healthy order inflows and strong order book provide us with clear visibility for the coming periods "As we continue to scale our capacities and enhance our technological capabilities, we remain focused on improving efficiencies, strengthening margins, and delivering long-term value," Satyen J Mamtora, Managing Director & CEO, said.
Based in Ahmedabad, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) ) is a leading manufacturer of power, distribution, and specialty transformers.