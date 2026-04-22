Transformers And Rectifiers India Q4 Profit Falls 3 Pc To ₹91 Cr

"FY26 has been a year of strong and consistent performance. Our ability to deliver robust revenue growth along with sustained profitability reflects the strength of our execution capabilities and disciplined operational approach. The healthy order inflows and strong order book provide us with clear visibility for the coming periods "As we continue to scale our capacities and enhance our technological capabilities, we remain focused on improving efficiencies, strengthening margins, and delivering long-term value," Satyen J Mamtora, Managing Director & CEO, said.