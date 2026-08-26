Deloitte To Pay $21.5 Mn To Settle US DEI Discrimination Charges

The settlement was reached under the False Claims Act, through the DOJ's Civil Rights Fraud Initiative, launched in May 2025. According to the department, federal contracts generally require companies to provide equal employment opportunities to workers and job applicants, and contractors must certify that they will not discriminate based on race or sex. The DOJ said Deloitte had falsely certified compliance with these requirements since 2017, while making hiring, promotion and staffing decisions based on race and sex.