How Coca-Cola’s Costa Coffee Acquisition Lost Its Way — Explained

A Rival Took The Shelf Space

The ready-to-drink coffee market in the US is worth nearly $23 billion, and Coke had hoped to take a significant cut of it. According to Bloomberg, its biggest rival got there first. Frappuccino, a joint venture between PepsiCo and Starbucks, is the top-selling brand in the market, while Costa remains relatively unknown. In other words, the very market Coke wanted to enter is one where its rival already holds the top spot.