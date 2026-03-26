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As a Hinduja Group enterprise, we have always believed in building for the long term and OneOTT is a direct expression of that philosophy. Backed by HGS's technology DNA and the Hinduja Group's multi-decade track record of scaling businesses across sectors, we have been consciously building a converged digital ecosystem, riding on not just our technology and deploying infrastructure across digital television (DTV) and broadband (BB) but also leveraging the infrastructure of our 15,000 odd franchisees. The Group's financial strength and governance frameworks give us the confidence and capital to invest in infrastructure at a scale and pace that few independent players can match.

Put together, the digital ecosystem comprises a satellite delivery platform, a broadband platform and access to an estimated 200,000 kms of fiber connectivity across India.

Today, through our NXTDIGITAL and OneOTT segments, we already reach about 5 million households across over 4,500 PIN codes and operate broadband services in over 350 cities and towns across India. Significantly, 60% of our customers are from the fastest growing demographic of Tier-II, Tier-III and rural markets.

Our long-term vision is based on 3 integrated layers.

Connectivity layer: High-speed fiber broadband up to 1 Gbps, satellite internet and enterprise network solutions which we have rolled-out through our CelerityX business.

Content layer: Access to over 650 TV linear channels and a similar number on our IPTV service plus access to about 300,000 hours of OTT content across 25+ apps.

Digital services layer: Smart home Wi-Fi, VoIP, surveillance and building connectivity

Over the next 5 years, we aim to transition from “triple-play” to a “digital-life platform” powering entertainment, work-from-home, education and smart living on a single network.