News

Gopichand P Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group, Passes Away in London Aged 85

His death marks the end of an era for the global conglomerate spanning energy, finance, and automotive sectors

Outlook Business Desk
Gopichand P. Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group
  • Gopichand P Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, died in London at 85

  • Led global conglomerate spanning autos, energy, banking, real estate and healthcare

  • Oversaw major deals like Gulf Oil, Ashok Leyland, and London’s Old War Office project

  • Hinduja family tops UK rich list; GP known for philanthropy and UK–India business ties

Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja, chairman of the global Hinduja Group and one of Britain’s wealthiest businessmen, died in a London hospital on November 4, 2025 after a period of illness. He was 85.

Hinduja, widely known in business circles as “GP”, led the family conglomerate whose interests span automotive, energy, banking, real estate, media and healthcare. He took on the top chairmanship role after the death of his elder brother Srichand Hinduja in May 2023 and had been based in London for much of his career while overseeing a global footprint that the family says spans dozens of countries.

High-Profile Business Figure

Under his stewardship, the group pursued marquee transactions. His leadership anchored major deals from Gulf Oil to Ashok Leyland to major London real-estate projects such as the redevelopment of the Old War Office into a luxury hotel.

The Hinduja family also topped the Sunday Times Rich List this year with an estimated fortune in the tens of billions of pounds. Hinduja was also known for promoting closer UK–India commercial ties and for his philanthropy and public-facing awards.

He is survived by his wife, Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter Rita. Prominent associates and community figures paid tribute: Lord Rami Ranger described Hinduja as “gracious, humble and loyal,” saying his death “marks the end of an era.”

Cloud of Disputes

The Hinduja name has weathered high-profile controversies over decades, from the long-running Bofors-related inquiries to political rows in the UK, and more recently, family succession disputes that at times spilled into public legal battles.

Still, corporate holdings such as Ashok Leyland, Gulf Oil and the group’s financial-services businesses remained central to its operations and reputation.

The passing of Gopichand Hinduja removes a visible elder statesman from a family-led empire that is now navigating succession, governance scrutiny and asset-management choices across continents. Market and political observers will watch how leadership roles are consolidated among the next generation and how the group manages its major UK and Indian assets in the months ahead.

