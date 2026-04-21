Welspun One Leases 2.10 Lakh Sq Ft of Warehousing Space at JNPA SEZ to Indev Infra

Warehousing and industrial real estate platform Welspun One on Tuesday said it has leased 2.10 lakh sq ft of space at the JNPA special economic zone to Indev Infra for warehousing and allied logistics operations.
As part of the deal, Indev Infra will leverage the facility as a strategic hub to scale its Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) capabilities, Welspun One said in a statement.
Indev has expertise in developing and operating FTWZ units.
The Grade A+ facility will deliver end-to-end integrated logistics and warehousing solutions, Welspun One said, adding the development will offer a comprehensive suite of value-added services, including cold chain/temperature-controlled storage, vendor-managed inventory (VMI), and EXIM cargo handling.
With a project outlay of Rs 2,700 crore, WTC Nhava Sheva (JNPA SEZ) is being developed as an integrated ecosystem for warehousing, manufacturing and commercial operations, supported by NaBFID-backed financing and designed to enable large-scale, trade-led activity.
This strategic partnership reinforces Indev Infra's footprint at a critical trade gateway, enhancing its ability to deliver seamless, port-linked supply chain solutions and support growing international trade flows across key markets, Welspun One said.
"WTC Nhava Sheva offers a strong platform for our next phase of growth in SEZ and FTWZ-led logistics. This partnership strengthens our ability to manage trade flows more effectively and deliver integrated, value-added logistics solutions to our customers," said S Xavier Britto, Chairman, Indev Infra Pvt Ltd.
JNPA handles approximately one-third of India's container traffic and is scaling toward a capacity of 10 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).
"Spread across 55 acres with a development potential of 4.45 million sq ft, the project is designed as an integrated, port-linked ecosystem," said Neeraj Balani, Chief Customer Officer, Welspun One.
For Indev Infra, this provides a high-quality operating base with SEZ advantages such as duty efficiencies, faster clearances and operational flexibility, enabling them to scale efficiently, he added.