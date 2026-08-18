Healthcare Delivery Capital-Intensive, Hospital Tariffs Only Tip Of Iceberg: NATHEALTH

Stating that India will require more than $300 billion in additional healthcare investment to build future capacity and meet the growing demand for quality healthcare, he said, "Sustaining this expansion requires a financially viable healthcare ecosystem, including both domestic and foreign investment, capable of attracting long-term capital." Return on capital employed (ROCE) and return on equity in healthcare hover around 10%, significantly lower than many other sectors of the economy, which often generate 1.5-2.5 times higher returns on capital, he noted.