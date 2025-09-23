  1. home
  3. Hcltech renews expands pact with swedish auto major

Corporate

HCLTech Renews, Expands Pact with Swedish Auto Major

HCLTech will modernise and strengthen the Swedish automotive major's IT infrastructure by deploying its proprietary GenAI-led service transformation platform

PTI
Updated on:
Summary
  • HCLTech renewed and expanded its digital transformation partnership with a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in Gothenburg, Sweden.

  • The multi-year deal involves modernising the client’s IT infrastructure using HCLTech’s GenAI-led platform, AI Force.

  • Services include platform-based managed services, hyper-automation, and full-stack observability for one-click IT service provisioning.

  • The partnership aims to improve operational efficiency and enhance employee and customer experience.

IT services firm HCLTech on Tuesday said it has renewed and broadened its digital transformation partnership with a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The company did not disclose the client's name or the contract value. Under the new multi-year agreement, HCLTech will modernise and strengthen the Swedish automotive major's IT infrastructure by deploying its proprietary Gen AI-led service transformation platform, AI Force.

The deal covers platform-based managed services, hyper-automation, and full-stack observability, enabling one-click IT service provisioning. These capabilities are expected to drive greater operational efficiency and enhance both employee and customer experience, HCLTech said in a regulatory filing.

HCLTech has a presence in more than 60 countries and employs over 2,23,000 people. Its services span industries such as financial services, manufacturing, life sciences, healthcare, high tech, telecom, retail, and public services.

On Tuesday, shares of HCLTech closed 0.74% lower at ₹1,429.80 apiece on the BSE.

