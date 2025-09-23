IHCL Acquires Shares in Subsidiary For Over ₹100 Cr

"The Indian Hotels Company Limited has through a rights issue acquired 2,01,659 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 at issue price of ₹5,000 per share, for cash at premium of ₹4,990 per equity share aggregating to ₹1,00,82,95,000 of ELEL Hotels and Investment Limited, its wholly-owned subsidiary," IHCL said in a regulatory filing.