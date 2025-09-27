Harshil Agrotech Secures Order Worth ₹113 Crore; Mulls Foray into Export Biz

Harshil Agrotech secured orders worth ₹113 crore to supply grains and vegetables to Heera Merchants.
Harshil Agrotech on Saturday announced that it has secured orders to supply agri commodities and grains with an aggregate order value of ₹113 crore.
The company, in a statement, also said that it is considering expansion into spices processing and export to diversify product offerings and capture new markets.
"Harshil Agrotech has received a purchase order from Heera Merchants for the supply of grains and vegetables with an aggregate order value of ₹113 crore," the statement said.
The company recently approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 10:32 (i.e. 10 bonus equity shares for every 32 equity shares held on the record date).
It has also approved an increase in the authorised share capital from ₹75 crore to ₹100 crore. It reported a revenue of ₹59.89 crore in the June quarter.