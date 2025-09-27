  1. home
Harshil Agrotech Secures Order Worth ₹113 Crore; Mulls Foray into Export Biz

The company, in a statement, also said that it is considering expansion into spices processing and export to diversify product offerings and capture new markets

PTI
Updated on:
Harshil Agrotech
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harshil Agrotech secured orders worth ₹113 crore to supply grains and vegetables to Heera Merchants.

  • The company is considering expansion into spice processing and exports.

  • It recently approved issuing bonus equity shares in the ratio of 10:32.

  • Authorised share capital increased from ₹75 crore to ₹100 crore.

  • Reported revenue of ₹59.89 crore in the June quarter.

Harshil Agrotech on Saturday announced that it has secured orders to supply agri commodities and grains with an aggregate order value of ₹113 crore.

The company, in a statement, also said that it is considering expansion into spices processing and export to diversify product offerings and capture new markets.

"Harshil Agrotech has received a purchase order from Heera Merchants for the supply of grains and vegetables with an aggregate order value of ₹113 crore," the statement said.

The company recently approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 10:32 (i.e. 10 bonus equity shares for every 32 equity shares held on the record date).

It has also approved an increase in the authorised share capital from ₹75 crore to ₹100 crore. It reported a revenue of ₹59.89 crore in the June quarter.

