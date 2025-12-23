  1. home
  2. Planet
  3. Industry
  4. Waaree transpower bags 100 crore transformer supply order

Waaree Transpower Bags ₹100 Crore Transformer Supply Order

Waaree Transpower has secured a ₹100 crore order to supply power transformers, strengthening its presence in the energy infrastructure segment

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Waaree Transpower Bags ₹100 Crore Transformer Supply Order
info_icon

Waaree Transpower, a Waaree Group company, on Tuesday said it has secured a Rs 100 crore transformer supply order of 1.27 gigawatt (GW).

The order has been placed by a leading solar EPC (engineering procurement construction) company, Waaree Transpower said in a statement.

"Waaree Transpower has achieved a major industry milestone by securing Inverter Duty Transformer (IDT) orders exceeding Rs 100 crore within the first month of launch," it said.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

In October, Waaree Energies acquired a controlling stake in transformers manufacturer Kotsons Private Limited (KPL) for Rs 192 crore and later renamed it Waaree Transpower.

The transformers will be deployed across multiple states for Utility-Scale Projects, the company said without sharing any timeline.

While the standard transformers are designed to handle low-frequency alternate current (AC) power, an IDT is built to handle high-frequency, high-voltage transmissions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×