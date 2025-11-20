Transrail Lighting Bags New Orders Worth ₹548 Cr

Engineering, procurement and construction company Transrail Lighting on Thursday announced securing new orders worth ₹548 crore.
With the latest order, the company's cumulative order inflows in FY26 crossed the ₹4,200-crore mark.
In a filing, Transrail Lighting said it has bagged new orders totalling ₹548 crore, including a major international transmission line EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project in a country of the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.
The company's MD & CEO Randeep Narang said, "With cumulative FY26 inflows now at more than ₹4,285 crore and further L1 position of ₹2,575 crore, we continue to strengthen our visibility for the coming quarters." Mumbai-based Transrail is an EPC player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, along with civil, railways, poles and lighting, having a footprint across 60 countries.