Auto Stocks Surge As GST Rate Cut Triggers Price Reductions, Boosts Optimism

Tata Motors shares gained nearly 3% after announcing that it would pass on the entire GST benefit to customers, cutting prices by up to ₹1.55 lakh across its cars and SUVs from 22 September. Mahindra & Mahindra followed with reductions across its ICE SUV line-up, including the Thar, Scorpio, Bolero and XUV700, with savings ranging from ₹1.01 lakh to ₹1.56 lakh depending on the model. M&M shares were up about 2% in response.