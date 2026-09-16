Glass Wall Systems Shares Climb Nearly 7% In Debut Trade

Shares of facade solutions provider Glass Wall Systems India Ltd climbed nearly 7% against the issue price of ₹182 on Wednesday.
The stock listed at ₹190.10, up 4.45% from the issue price on the BSE.
At the NSE, it started trading at ₹194, registering a jump of 6.59%.
The company commanded a market valuation of ₹1,771.02 crore during the morning trade.
Glass Wall Systems' ₹428-crore initial share sale got subscribed 81.65 times on Thursday last week.
The company had fixed a price band of ₹172-182 per share for its IPO.
Glass Wall Systems India Ltd had raised ₹128.36 crore from anchor investors.
The mainboard issue had a fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to ₹60 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.02 crore equity shares by promoters – Jawahar Hariram Hemrajani and Eshan Jawahar Hemrajani – and investor shareholder India Business Excellence Fund IIA.
Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹50 crore will be utilised for setting up a glass processing unit as part of the company's planned backward integration at its Vile Bhagad facility in Maharashtra. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Incorporated in 2002, Glass Wall Systems India Ltd is a facade solutions and fenestration provider with operations in the domestic market and overseas territories such as the US and Australia.