A-One Steels India To Launch ₹405 Cr IPO On Sep 24

Integrated steel manufacturer A-One Steels India Ltd is gearing up to launch its ₹405 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on September 24.
The three-day public issue will conclude on September 28. Bidding for anchor investors will take place on September 23, according to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹355 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to ₹50 crore by promoters.
The company reduced its issue size from the ₹650 crore proposed in its draft papers filed in December 2024.
Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹250 crore will be used for pre-payment or partial repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, while the remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes.
A-One Steels is a backward-integrated steel products manufacturer in southern India, with operations spanning sponge iron, MS billets and finished steel products such as TMT bars, HR and CR coils, MS pipes, CR pipes and galvanised pipes and tubes. It also manufactures industrial products including met coke and ferro alloys.
The company has been increasing its reliance on renewable and green electricity across its manufacturing operations. In fiscal 2026, it sourced 5,007.53 lakh units of green electricity, accounting for 83.20% of its total electricity consumption. The firm reported savings of around ₹1.57 per unit in electricity costs during the fiscal.
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A-One Steels has entered into 10 long-term solar power purchase agreements and six long-term wind power purchase agreements, together sourcing 230 MW.
As of March 31, 2026, the company had an aggregate installed manufacturing capacity of 17,33,100 MTPA.
A-One Steels reported revenue from operations of ₹4,148.57 crore in fiscal 2026, up from ₹3,541.78 crore in fiscal 2025. Profit for the year rose sharply to ₹127.41 crore in fiscal 2026 from ₹7.71 crore a year earlier.
PL Capital Markets and Khambatta Securities are the book-running lead managers, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.