Godrej Properties Q3 Profit Rises 23% to ₹194 Cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 193.87 crore for the quarter ended December despite lower income.
Its net profit stood at Rs 158.20 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income declined to Rs 1,033.84 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,239.97 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties Ltd, said the company delivered another solid quarter for bookings and earnings.
"The company has achieved a remarkable increase in scale in the past four years. We are pleased that this sales growth is spread across the markets we are operating in and is on the back of strong volumes and pricing growth," he said.
The equity capital of Rs 6,000 crore raised through QIP last fiscal combined with the operating cash flow would enable the company to invest for growth.
"With a robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet, and resilient demand, we are confident of ending FY26 as our best ever year across all key operating metrics and of delivering sustained high-quality performance in the years ahead," Pirojsha said.
Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. It has also entered the Hyderabad market recently.