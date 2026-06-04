FirstClub Secures $55 Mn From Peak XV, Sofina; Eyes Expansion

FirstClub has raised $55 million (₹512 crore) in a Series B round led by Peak XV Partners and Sofina.
The startup has crossed 1 million orders within a year of operations.
Funds will be used to expand into new cities, categories and strengthen supply chain and tech.
FirstClub, a quality-first grocery delivery platform, has raised $55 million (about ₹512 crore) in a Series B funding round led by Peak XV Partners and Sofina, according to a company statement.
Existing investors Accel, RTP Global and Paramark Ventures also participated in the round. The latest fundraise comes as the startup reports strong early growth in India’s competitive grocery delivery market.
The company said it has crossed 1 million orders in less than a year since launch, highlighting rising demand for its curated, quality-focused approach to grocery commerce.
Focus On Quality-First Grocery Model
Unlike typical quick commerce platforms that focus heavily on speed and deep discounts, FirstClub positions itself around product quality, trust and curation.
The platform claims to test fruits for sweetness and quality-check vegetables for defects before listing them. It also conducts lab testing for essentials such as milk, atta, paneer and dals to ensure quality and consistency.
FirstClub founder Ayyappan R said the company focuses on ensuring safety and quality in everyday food consumption rather than only delivery speed.
Expansion Plans And Use Of Funds
The fresh capital will be used to expand FirstClub into new cities and strengthen its supply chain and technology systems.
The company also plans to expand its product range beyond groceries to include beauty and personal care, home essentials and pet care categories.
FirstClub aims to build a more curated commerce experience by deepening its quality-control processes and strengthening brand partnerships.
Investor Backing And Growth
Peak XV Partners and Sofina led the Series B round, while existing backers Accel, RTP Global and Paramark Ventures continued their participation.
Accel said FirstClub has shown strong customer retention and disciplined execution in a category where trust is critical.
RTP Global noted that the company has grown from early-stage operations to more than 1 million orders, highlighting strong execution and supply chain focus.
Founded by former Flipkart executive Ayyappan R, FirstClub has previously raised capital from investors including Blume Founders Fund, Quiet Capital, 2am VC and prominent angel investors such as Binny Bansal and Kunal Shah.
The company is positioning itself as a differentiated alternative in India’s quick commerce space, focusing on quality-first grocery delivery rather than speed-led competition.