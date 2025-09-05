What the Ex-CFO Alleged

The letter, first reported by the Economic Times, was sent on August 26. In it, the former IndusInd CFO accused Chairman Mehta and his close aides of fostering a “climate of fear” within the institution, targeting him for raising concerns, and shielding those responsible. He urged the government to suspend Mehta and launch an independent inquiry. Jain reportedly claimed to have documentary evidence supporting his allegations and expressed his willingness to cooperate with any authority appointed to investigate. He wrote that he had suffered both financially and emotionally as a result of retaliation.