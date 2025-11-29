CBIC Appoints IRS Vivek Chaturvedi As Chairman, Replaces Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

Chaturvedi, 1990-batch IRS officer, took charge as CBIC Chairman on November 28.
Previously led DGARM, driving data-driven initiatives to curb tax evasion.
Succeeds Agarwal, who retired after resolving pre-GST legacy adjudication disputes.
The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment of Vivek Chaturvedi, a 1990 batch officer of Indian Revenue Services (C&IT), as the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC).
He has replaced Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, a 1998-batch IRS officer, who retired on November 28, 2025 and concluded his service with a push to resolve legacy adjudication disputes from the pre-GST period.
Before joining CBIC as their member, Chaturvedi was working as the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM). In this role, he took many initiatives in data analytics to curb tax evasion, which enabled the department to move to data and evidence based tax evasion, reported Economic Times.
He has served as a Principal Director General of Vigilance and Chief Vigilance Officer for the board, where he oversaw internal oversight.