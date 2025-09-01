Promoter entity IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. (IIHL), based in Mauritius, said the plan had already secured nods from both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the bank’s board. “However, we understand that the said resolution in the IndusInd Bank AGM held today was not carried through, although the proposed resolution complied with the applicable laws and governance practices,” IIHL President and CEO Moses Harding said in a statement. He added that the rejection may have stemmed from “misinterpretation,” and the group would work with shareholders to address concerns.