EaseMyTrip Expands Latin American Footprint; Signs Strategic Partnerships In Brazil

Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip on Wednesday said it has signed multiple strategic agreements with prominent corporate and institutional partners in Brazil in a bid to expand its presence in the Latin American market.
In addition to its online presence in the Latin American market, the move is in line with the company's long-term expansion strategy in one of the region's most significant and rapidly evolving travel markets.
The company has signed MoUs with various corporates such as AGK Corretora de Câmbio, Neo Sector, AMVALE – Associação dos Municípios do Vale do Rio Grande, DATAGRO, X3 - Brazil and Lummio Technologia.
"These partnerships are aimed at exploring opportunities within Brazil's growing corporate travel ecosystem. Brazil represents one of the largest travel and tourism economies in Latin America, supported by strong domestic travel volumes, a diversified industrial base, and an expanding base of digitally engaged consumers," EaseMyTrip stated.
The increasing adoption of online booking platforms and structured travel procurement systems is further accelerating the demand for organised travel services in the region.
By aligning with corporate and institutional partners, EaseMyTrip aims to broaden its engagement within Brazil's business ecosystem and tap into emerging opportunities in the corporate travel space.
The company will work closely with its partners to better understand local market dynamics and support the travel requirements of organisations through its technology-driven platform.
"Brazil holds strategic importance in our international growth road-map. It is a market defined by scale, strong travel fundamentals, and increasing digital adoption. Through these corporate partnerships, we aim to engage closely with organisations in Brazil and support their travel needs through our platform while gradually expanding our presence in the market," Vikash Goyal, Chief Strategy Officer, EaseMyTrip, said.
EaseMyTrip remains focused on expanding its international footprint through strategic partnerships and market-focused collaborations. In Brazil, the company aims to deepen its engagement with corporates, strengthen brand visibility, and tap emerging opportunities in the Latin American travel market, he added.