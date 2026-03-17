Early Bet Pays Off: Venture Catalysts Bags 9.6x from Pee Safe Exit

Venture Catalysts exited Pee Safe with a 9.6x return and 30.53% XIRR, following a secondary stake sale.
The firm first invested in 2017, supporting Pee Safe’s expansion into a leading omnichannel hygiene brand.
The company raised $32 million led by OrbiMed, taking total funding to $45.55 million to scale distribution and marketing.
Venture Catalysts has announced a full exit from women’s hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe, delivering a 9.6x return and a 30.53% Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) following the company’s recent $32 million funding round led by healthcare-focused private equity firm OrbiMed.
The transaction included a secondary component that provided liquidity to early investors, including Venture Catalysts, converting long-term value creation into realised cash returns. The exit, completed in January 2026, marks a key milestone for the early-stage investment platform, reinforcing its strategy of backing category-creating startups from inception through to institutional capital participation.
Venture Catalysts first invested in Pee Safe in 2017, supporting the company as it evolved from a niche toilet hygiene product into a broader personal hygiene and wellness brand. At the time, the organised women’s hygiene segment in India was still emerging, reflecting the firm’s early identification of underserved consumer categories.
Since then, Pee Safe has scaled into an omnichannel brand, with a presence across more than 50,000 offline retail outlets in over 100 cities, alongside e-commerce, quick commerce platforms, and its direct-to-consumer channels. The company has also recorded strong growth, expanding at approximately 45–50% annually over the past two years.
The OrbiMed-led round takes Pee Safe’s total funding to $45.55 million, with existing investors including Zerodha and Natco Pharma continuing to back the company. The fresh capital will be used to expand offline distribution, strengthen brand-led marketing, and deepen its presence across digital commerce channels.
“This exit validates patient early-stage investing, where we back founders before the market recognises them,” said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Founder, Venture Catalysts. “Delivering realised cash returns strengthens our commitment to investors and supports our next cycle of investments.”
Pee Safe founder Vikas Bagaria added that early backing from Venture Catalysts played a key role in the company’s growth journey.
The exit underscores Venture Catalysts’ focus on identifying scalable, founder-led businesses with strong fundamentals and clear paths to liquidity, as it continues to invest across consumer, healthcare, and technology sectors.