Venture Catalysts Exits Pee Safe With 9.6X Returns After OrbiMed-Led Funding Round

"The exit was completed in January 2026, generating a 9.60 multiple on invested capital and an XIRR of 30.53 percent for the fund and its limited partners. Beyond performance metrics, the transaction demonstrates Venture Catalysts' ability to take companies from first cheque to credible liquidity, a key expectation for LPs evaluating venture as an asset class in India," it said. "The journey from early conviction capital to realized exit reinforces the platform’s hands-on incubation model and disciplined early entry strategy." This realization reinforces Venture Catalysts' disciplined approach to selecting founder-led consumer brands with clear unit economics, repeat purchase behaviour, and the ability to build distribution across channels. Pee Safe has scaled with an omnichannel model, with products available through more than 50,000 offline retail touchpoints across over 100 cities, alongside e-commerce, quick commerce platforms, and its direct to consumer channels. The brand has also recorded consistent growth, expanding at approximately 45–50 percent year-on-year over the last two years.