CCPA Orders Barbeque Nation to Stop Service Charge; Calls It Unfair Trade Practice

Barbeque Nation is a casual dining chains in India. They currently own and operate around 200 outlets in India, 4 outlets in the UAE, 1 outlet in Malaysia and 1 outlet in Oman. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q1FY26), it reported a total income of ₹298.91 crores. This represents a decrease of 2.2% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 (Q4FY25), where the total income was ₹305.70 crores.