Cult.fit to File for ₹3,500-4,000 Cr IPO, DRHP Expected Soon

Founded in 2016, Cult.fit operates a multi-format fitness platform offering gyms, group workouts, outdoor formats, at-home workouts and fitness products including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. In FY26, the company had a transacting base of 1 million paid subscribers across more than 75 cities for its fitness services business, and shipped over 4 million products through its fitness products business. Fitness services contribute roughly 70% of the company's revenues, with the remaining 30% coming from the fitness products business, as per the report.