Coinbase Doubles Down on India, Invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 Bn Valuation

CoinDCX Fund Utilisation

CoinDCX, which reported annualised group revenue of about ₹1,179 crore (~$141m) and assets under custody near ₹10,000 crore (~$1.2bn) as of July 2025, said the fresh capital will support product launches, geographic expansion and deeper work in web3 and security. The exchange also said it had more than 20 million users at mid-2025.