How Perplexity’s Comet, Opera’s Neon, and Others Stack Up in AI Browser War

Brave has its Leo AI integrated into the browser. Again, it’s another AI assistant that interacts with all your tabs without sending your data anywhere. Leo AI can summarise articles and draft emails, and it’s easy to access the chatbot by clicking the Leo icon in the sidebar. Furthermore, Leo works with your Google Drive files and PDFs to understand and extract key points, answering all your questions. The only downside is that Leo AI isn’t an agentic AI. Hence, it can’t fill forms on your behalf. Leo AI is also limited to the boundaries of your current page.