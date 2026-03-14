  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Jsw steel to develop coking coal mine in mozambique

JSW Steel to Develop Coking Coal Mine in Mozambique

Located in the Moatize coal basin of the Tete Province, Minas de RevuboÃ¨ has 850 million tonne (MT) of reserves, and the potential to yield 250 MT of usable coking coal.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Minas de Revuboe
Coal Mine Photo: Minas de Revuboe
info_icon

JSW Steel will develop Minas de RevuboÃ¨ coking coal mine in Mozambique in phases, a company statement said.

Located in the Moatize coal basin of the Tete Province, Minas de RevuboÃ¨ has 850 million tonne (MT) of reserves, and the potential to yield 250 MT of usable coking coal.

JSW Steel said it will develop the mine in phases, with the first phase expected to be developed over the next 2.5 years to produce 2.4 million tonne per annum (MTPA) prime hard coking coal.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The project is a step towards JSW Steel's backward integration strategy and is expected to provide long-term supply assurance for one of the most critical and cost-intensive inputs in steel manufacturing.

null - null
JSW Steel Looks to Boost Raw Material Security with New Iron Ore, Coking Coal Assets

BY PTI

India's domestic premium coking coal resources remain limited, making captive overseas sourcing a strategic imperative.

"As we grow to 50 MTPA steel capacity in India by 2030, we hope that this asset will provide strategic and diversified raw material security and cushion JSW Steel against volatile global coking coal prices, while fuelling our sustainable growth vision," Parth Jindal, JSW Group said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×