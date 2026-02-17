  1. home
Civic Body Signs Agreement with TCS For Smart Lighting Solutions Across Kolkata

The Kolkata civic body has partnered with TCS to implement smart lighting solutions across the city, enhancing urban infrastructure

PTI
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has signed an agreement with an IT services major TCS for the modernisation and upgradation of the city's public lighting infrastructure, a KMC official said Tuesday.

Under the agreement, the civic body will collaborate with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the installation of energy-efficient LED streetlights and the implementation of smart lighting solutions across different boroughs of the city.

"The project with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will help in cutting down power costs and ensure better maintenance through technology-driven monitoring systems," the official said.

The project would involve phased replacement of conventional streetlights with LED fixtures and the introduction of a centralised control and monitoring system for real-time tracking of faults and energy usage.

The KMC official said the project is expected to be rolled out in phases, covering major thoroughfares, residential areas and other public spaces.

The civic body believes the initiative will significantly reduce carbon emissions and operational costs in the long run, the official said.

As of now a pilot project will be rolled out in Kalighat and Alipore areas of the city.

Further details regarding the financial outlay and timeline of execution of the entire project will be announced after the completion of initial surveys, the official said.

"The system will involve automated scheduling of switching off and switching on of street lights, dimming and brightening of lights based on sensors, and a centralised control through intelligent urban an exchange platform," KMC MIC (Electrical) Sandip Ranjan Bakshi.

