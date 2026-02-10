TEXMiN, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Sign 7 MoUs to Advance Smart Mining & Critical Minerals Ecosystem

TEXMiN and IIT Dhanbad ink seven MoUs for mining technology and innovation.
Conclave emphasised smart mining, critical minerals, green energy and sustainability initiatives.
Collaborations will focus on skill development, digital solutions and responsible mining practices.
TEXMiN Foundation (Technology Translation Research Park, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India), Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad, in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati and CSIR–Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR), organised the Industry–Institute Interaction 2026 (III–2026) Conclave and Exhibition at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. Themed as “Smart Mining, Critical Minerals, and Green Energy: Need for Atmanirbhar Bharat”, the conclave was held as part of the centenary celebrations of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.
“The two-day III–2026 Conclave brought together senior policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, academicians, and technology innovators on a common platform to deliberate on strengthening India’s mining and minerals ecosystem. The discussions around smart technologies, critical mineral security, sustainability and green energy transitions reaffirmed the importance of deep industry–institute collaboration. Such engagements are vital for advancing India’s self-reliance and driving innovation-led growth in strategically critical sectors,” Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and Chairman, Hub Governing Board, TEXMiN Foundation stated in a news release.
Commenting on the collaborative momentum defining the conclave, Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Project Director, TEXMiN, added in the news release, “III–2026 reflects a collective commitment to translating research into real-world impact. The conclave has successfully connected policy vision, industrial capability, and academic excellence, while the MoUs exchanged during the event will accelerate technology deployment, skill development, and sustainable mining practices. This collaborative momentum is essential for building a future-ready mining ecosystem aligned with the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”
Over the two days, the programme featured high-level thematic keynote sessions on Critical Minerals, Smart Mining, and Green Energy Transitions, alongside an exhibition showcasing advanced mining technologies, digital solutions and sustainability-led innovations.
A highlight of III–2026 was the inauguration of a dedicated exhibition showcasing smart mining technologies, digital and geospatial solutions, drone-led intelligence, advanced communication systems and green energy applications, alongside pre-inaugural distinguished remarks and high-level interactions with senior leaders from Indian and international organisations, including participation from Russia and the United Kingdom.
Exhibition Emphasises on Innovations
The discussions also emphasised the role of advanced digital infrastructure such as 5G-enabled private networks, artificial intelligence and data-driven systems in enabling safer, smarter and more sustainable mining operations. The conclave concluded with a valedictory session reaffirming long-term commitments towards industry–institute collaboration, technology translation, and capacity building, reinforcing TEXMiN’s role as a national catalyst for innovation in smart mining, critical minerals and green energy.
A major part of III–2026 was the Exchange of Flagship Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) led by TEXMiN, to ensure long-term collaborations across smart mining, digital infrastructure, advanced communication systems, skill development, sustainability, and innovation-driven capacity building. The detailed scope and objectives of each partnership will be finalised through mutually agreed implementation frameworks.