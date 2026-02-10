TEXMiN, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Sign 7 MoUs to Advance Smart Mining & Critical Minerals Ecosystem

Commenting on the collaborative momentum defining the conclave, Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Project Director, TEXMiN, added in the news release, “III–2026 reflects a collective commitment to translating research into real-world impact. The conclave has successfully connected policy vision, industrial capability, and academic excellence, while the MoUs exchanged during the event will accelerate technology deployment, skill development, and sustainable mining practices. This collaborative momentum is essential for building a future-ready mining ecosystem aligned with the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”