Centricity WealthTech Appoints Kartik Kini as Strategy, Execution Head for Invictus

Centricity WealthTech on Monday announced the appointment of Kartik Kini as Chief Strategy and Execution Officer for its high-net-worth vertical, Invictus.
The appointment is aimed at strengthening the firm's focus on high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) under its Invictus platform, the tech-enabled wealth management startup said in a statement.
Kini, who has over three decades of experience in financial services, was most recently COO at Waterfield Advisors. He was earlier part of the founding team at Avendus' wealth management arm. He has also held senior roles at Deutsche Bank and DSP Merrill Lynch.
"With Kartik’s significant operational and wealth advisory expertise, we are positive that we will shape Invictus' next chapter and accelerate growth, further strengthening the company’s position as the most trusted name in tech-enabled wealth management for India's leading families," Mr. Manu Awasthy, Founder & CEO, Centricity WealthTech, said.
"I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to scale the platform, deepen client engagement, and create enduring value through thoughtful and integrated solutions,” Kini expressed.
Centricity WealthTech is one of India’s fastest-growing tech-enabled wealth management platforms, catering to clients across income groups and investment sizes.
The company has built a strong distribution network of over 20,000 financial product distributors and operates through 75 branches across 66 cities in 22 states. It currently serves more than 1,00,000 retail clients along with over 200 family offices.
The appointment of Kartik Kini is aimed at strengthening the company’s presence in the highly competitive ultra-high-net-worth individual (UHNWI) segment, while also reinforcing its position as a credible wealthtech player both in India and globally.
Centricity’s platform provides financial product distributors with access to offerings from over 100 asset management companies, combining digital tools with human advisory through a phygital model. Its Invictus platform focuses on ultra-high-net-worth individuals and single-family offices, catering to portfolios exceeding ₹100 crore.