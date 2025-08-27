Jet Airways has signed an agreement with Parthos Properties to transfer the lease of its office space in Mumbai for ₹370 crore. The financially troubled airline’s lease transfer deal is subject to approval from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The Jet Airways proposed deal is being conducted under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Liquidation Regulations. The development has come around a time when the airline is undergoing liquidation following the Supreme Court of India’s order in November last year.