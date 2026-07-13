LTM Joins Hands With Anthropic to Scale Claude AI Across Enterprises

LTM has partnered with Anthropic to integrate its Claude AI models into enterprise software engineering and business workflows.
The collaboration includes a dedicated Claude Centre of Excellence and an expanded AI1000 talent programme.
The companies will initially target clients in the BFSI, high-tech, consumer and manufacturing sectors.
IT services firm LTM has partnered with artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic to help enterprises deploy AI across software engineering and business operations, according to reports.
As part of the partnership, Anthropic's Claude, Claude Code and Claude Cowork will be integrated into LTM's BlueVerse AI Delivery Fabric. The companies will initially focus on customers in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), high-tech, consumer and manufacturing sectors.
The collaboration comes as Indian IT services companies increasingly move from AI pilots to large-scale enterprise deployments, building solutions around leading AI models developed by companies such as Anthropic, OpenAI and Google.
Focus on Enterprise AI
LTM said the partnership is aimed at helping enterprises adopt AI across software engineering, application modernisation, site reliability engineering (SRE), observability and agent orchestration.
The company will integrate Claude AI models into its software delivery platform to improve productivity while maintaining quality, transparency and governance across enterprise projects.
According to reports, the partnership will also support joint go-to-market initiatives focused on enterprise AI transformation, while LTM plans to deploy Claude tools across its own software delivery lifecycle to strengthen internal AI adoption.
Talent, Training and CoE
As part of the collaboration, LTM will expand its AI1000 programme to train and deploy thousands of Claude-certified architects and Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs).
The company will also establish a dedicated Claude Centre of Excellence (CoE), which will develop reusable AI capabilities, agentic applications, reference architectures and governance frameworks covering responsible AI, model management and data privacy.
Chris Ciauri, Managing Director (MD) of International at Anthropic, said LTM's delivery expertise and long-standing client relationships would help bring Claude AI into enterprise software systems and accelerate adoption across industries.
Driving AI Adoption
LTM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and MD Venu Lambu said the partnership is designed to help clients turn AI investments into measurable business outcomes by combining Anthropic's Claude models with LTM's BlueVerse platform, industry expertise and AI talent.
The company said it will use insights from its own deployment of Claude AI tools to further strengthen its Centre of Excellence and BlueVerse platform, creating reusable solutions for enterprise customers.
The partnership reflects the growing focus among Indian IT services firms on expanding AI capabilities through collaborations with leading AI model providers as enterprises accelerate the adoption of generative AI across business functions.