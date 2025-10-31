BoB Profit Slips 8 pc To ₹4,809 Cr In Sep Qtr

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday reported an 8% fall in net profit to ₹4,809 crore for the second quarter ended September as interest income moderates.
The bank had earned a net profit of ₹5,238 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income also declined to ₹35,026 crore in the second quarter from ₹35,445 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, BoB said in a regulatory filing.
However, interest income improved to ₹31,511 crore from ₹30,278 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Net Interest Income (NII) witnessed a marginal increase in the quarter to ₹11,954 crore as against Rs 11,637 crore a year ago.
During the quarter, the operating profit moderated by 20% to ₹7,576 crore as against ₹9,477 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
With regards to asset quality, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank eased to 2.16% of gross advances at the end of September 2025, as against 2.50% by the year-ago period.
Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.57% at the end of September 2025 compared to 0.6 per cent at the end of September 2024.
As a result, the provision and contingencies declined to Rs 1,232 crore as against ₹2,336 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.
During the quarter, the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) slipped to 93.21% as on September 30, 2025, against 93.61% at the end of the second quarter of the last fiscal.
With regard to capital adequacy, the Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) rose to 16.54% from 16.26%.