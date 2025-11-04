  1. home
News

SBI Q2 Net Profit Jumps 10 % at ₹ 20,160 Cr

The bank had earned a profit of ₹ 18,331 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago

PTI
The country's biggest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday reported a 10 % improvement in standalone profit to ₹ 20,160 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The bank had earned a profit of ₹ 18,331 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

The lender's total income increased to ₹ 1,34,979 crore, from ₹ 1,29,141 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal year.

Interest earned during the period increased to ₹ 1,19,654 crore, from ₹ 1,13,871 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.73 % of gross advances as on September 30, 2025, from 2.13 % a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans also declined to 0.42 % of the advances, from 0.53 % in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, SBI Group reported a 7 % increase at ₹ 21,137 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as against ₹ 19,743 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total income of the SBI group rose to ₹ 1,75,898 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹ 1,63,802 crore in the year-ago period.

