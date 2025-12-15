  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Corona remedies shares make remarkable market debut jump over

Corona Remedies Shares Make Remarkable Market Debut; Jump over 35%

Corona Remedies’ shares made a strong stock market debut, surging over 35% on listing day as investor interest remained high amid positive sentiment for pharmaceutical stocks

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Corona Remedies Shares Make Remarkable Market Debut; Jump over 35%
info_icon

Making a remarkable market debut, shares of pharma firm Corona Remedies Ltd closed with a premium of over 35 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,062 per share on Monday.

The stock started trading at Rs 1,452, a jump of 36.72 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it surged 41.14 per cent to Rs 1,499 before settling at Rs 1,437.20, up 35.32 per cent.

At the NSE, shares listed at a premium of 38.41 per cent at Rs 1,470. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 1,438.40, a jump of 35.44 per cent.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 8,789.93 crore.

In volume terms, 16.33 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 128.89 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering of Corona Remedies received 137.04 times subscription last week. The Rs 655.37-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) was priced at Rs 1,008-1,062 per share.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical formulation company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing products in women's healthcare, cardio-diabetes, pain management, urology and other therapeutic areas.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×