boAt cofounder Aman Gupta’s OffBeat Studios Raises ₹100 Cr Seed Funding from Bessemer

Bessemer Venture Partners, which has backed companies such as Anthropic, Shopify, Canva, and LinkedIn, said it sees Gupta as a founder who has already built a successful consumer brand and is now applying that experience to a market being reshaped by AI and evolving consumer expectations. Partner Anant Vidur Puri said the firm is backing a founder with the instinct to identify emerging shifts in aspiration, identity, and quality in India.