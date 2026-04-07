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boAt cofounder Aman Gupta’s OffBeat Studios Raises ₹100 Cr Seed Funding from Bessemer

boAt co-founder Aman Gupta secures ₹100 crore for his new venture, OffBeat Studios

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aman Gupta’s OffBeat Studios Raises ₹100 Cr Seed Funding from Bessemer
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aman Gupta’s new venture, OffBeat Studios, raised ₹100 crore in seed funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

  • The startup is valued at ₹450 crore just one month after its launch

  • Gupta describes the venture as "Aman 2.0," shifting focus to a market reshaped by AI and global technology standards

boAt co-founder Aman Gupta’s new venture, OffBeat Studios, has raised ₹100 crore in seed funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, just a month after its launch. Gupta said he was not seeking capital merely for funding, but for a partner with a global outlook and expertise in technology and AI, which he considers central to the next phase of building the company.

In a LinkedIn post, Gupta said Bessemer’s appeal extended beyond capital, citing the firm’s speed, credibility, network, and strategic support. He compared onboarding an investor to choosing a life partner, emphasising that the relationship must endure both highs and lows.

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He also noted that he chose to announce the fundraise on his wedding anniversary, highlighting its personal significance.

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Bessemer Venture Partners, which has backed companies such as Anthropic, Shopify, Canva, and LinkedIn, said it sees Gupta as a founder who has already built a successful consumer brand and is now applying that experience to a market being reshaped by AI and evolving consumer expectations. Partner Anant Vidur Puri said the firm is backing a founder with the instinct to identify emerging shifts in aspiration, identity, and quality in India.

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What is OffBeat Studios?

Gupta introduced OffBeat Studios on March 3 after transitioning to a non-executive role on boAt’s board. However, the new venture has yet to disclose details about its business model, sector focus, team structure, or launch timeline.

It also remains unclear whether OffBeat Studios will have any formal association with boAt or operate as a fully independent entity.

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Gupta’s Switch from boAt to Offbeat

The fundraise comes as Gupta continues to be one of India’s most known start-up figures, not only for building boAt but also for his visibility on the television show Shark Tank India.

It also coincides with a period of transition for boAt’s parent company, Imagine Marketing, which has secured approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India for an IPO while navigating leadership changes and renewed listing plans.

Meanwhile, boAt has undergone a leadership reshuffle, with co-founder Sameer Mehta moving into an executive director role and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Nayyar assuming the position of chief executive officer.

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