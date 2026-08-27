New Technology Campus Of IT Major LTM Ltd Inaugurated By Bengal CM In New Town

The new technology campus of IT major LTM Ltd in New Town, Kolkata was on Thursday inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, marking a major expansion of the group's presence in eastern India.
The first phase of the campus, located in the Bengal Silicon Valley hub of New Town, comprises two buildings spread across nearly eight lakh square feet and can accommodate around 5,800 engineers and other professionals, L&T chairman and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said.
Inaugurating the new campus of LTM Ltd, the chief minister announced the allotment of an additional 10 acres of land to LTM.
Describing the facility as one of L&T's largest technology investments in eastern India, Subrahmanyan said the campus would serve as an integrated centre for learning and innovation, supporting clients across banking and financial services, travel, manufacturing, energy and technology.
The campus will focus on artificial intelligence, data, cloud and digital engineering, he said, adding that L&T sees "real potential" to develop it into a larger technology and innovation hub in the coming years.
"An investment of this scale is made possible by a strong enabling ecosystem, and we deeply appreciate the continued support of the government of West Bengal," Subrahmanyan said.
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The L&T chairman said the group had received approval to construct four more towers at the site and that L&T Realty was already working on taking up the remaining towers.
"I promise you, sir, in a very short while we'll request you to come to inaugurate two more buildings in the same campus," he told the chief minister.
The campus has been designed with an emphasis on sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient systems, smart building management and water conservation measures.
Subrahmanyan said the campus, Ananda Niketan, draws inspiration from Bengal's tradition of learning and openness, referring to Rabindranath Tagore's Santiniketan.
"Beyond the buildings, what defines Ananda Niketan is its people -- the engineers, technologists and problem solvers who will learn, collaborate and build new capabilities here every single day for clients around the world," he said.
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The project also brought together various L&T group businesses, with L&T's construction arm executing the project and its project management and facility management businesses involved in its development and future operations.
At the peak of construction, nearly 3,000 workers were engaged at the site, while the project clocked nearly 8.5 million safe man-hours, Subrahmemanyan said.