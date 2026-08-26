August Energy, Energeia Partner To Create A $100 Mn Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Platform

Singapore-based August Energy and Energeia on Wednesday announced partnership to create a $100 million energy-efficiency infrastructure platform August Energeia for decarbonising commercial and industrial facilities profitably.
August Energy and Energeia, an Indian energy efficiency company will fund and deliver energy efficiency infrastructure projects with a particular focus on cooling as a service (CaaS) for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers across India, according to a statement.
The partnership combines August Energy's institutional strengths in capital, techno-commercial structuring and business development with Energeia's capabilities in energy audits, engineering execution and on-ground sales to address one of the biggest barriers to commercial and industrial decarbonisation– the upfront capital required to modernise energy infrastructure, the statement said.
Under the Energy-as-a-Service model, factories and commercial buildings will be able to upgrade energy-intensive infrastructure spanning cooling, heating, steam, compressed air, fuel switching and motor-driven systems, as well as August Energy-led deployment of renewable energy across solar, wind and storage without making the upfront capital investment themselves.
August Energeia will finance, implement and manage the energy infrastructure, with project economics linked to the performance and savings delivered.
The platform will target energy-intensive sectors including pharmaceuticals, automotive, food and beverage, chemicals, cement, steel, hospitality, healthcare, data centres, REITs, and commercial real estate.
"By shifting the financial model from high-risk capex to predictable, performance-linked OPEX, we are removing the upfront friction and delivering outcomes rather than selling products," said Sookrit Malik, Co-Founder and CEO, Energeia in the statement.
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"We believe energy infrastructure should increasingly be consumed as a service — with investment, technology and performance responsibility sitting with specialist operators, while customers focus their capital on growth," said Vishal Jain, Co-founder and Head of India, August Energy.