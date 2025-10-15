Hyundai Bets on India With ₹45,000 Cr Investment Plan, Eyes 15% Market Share

Hyundai Motor India plans to invest ₹45,000 crore by FY2030 to capture over 15% of the domestic passenger vehicle market.

The company will launch 26 new models, including seven new nameplates and India’s first locally made electric SUV by 2027.

Tarun Garg, currently HMIL’s COO, will become the first Indian CEO of Hyundai India from January 1, 2026.