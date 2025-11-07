  1. home
Aster DM Healthcare Q2 Net Profit Rises 13 % YoY at ₹ 110 Cr

The healthcare firm reported net profit of ₹ 97 crore for the July-September period of last fiscal

PTI
Updated on:
FreePik
Healthcare sector Photo: FreePik
Aster DM Healthcare reported 13 % year on year increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹ 110 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as per a statement.

The healthcare firm reported net profit of ₹ 97 crore for the July-September period of last fiscal.

Revenue increased to ₹ 1,197 crore for the September quarter as against ₹ 1.086 crore in the year-ago period, Aster DM Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said the company delivered a steady performance in the second quarter despite lower incidence of seasonal illnesses.

"We have made progress on the merger with Quality Care India Ltd. with stock exchange no-objection letters now received. The combined platform will create one of India's most integrated and scalable healthcare networks, with complementary cluster strengths and enhanced clinical depth," he added.

Shares of the company on Friday were trading 0.25 % down at ₹ 685.55 apiece on BSE. 

Published At:
Tags

